Amy Miller

ASH, A BROAD-BREASTED WHITE TURKEY HEN, AGE 8

Notice how she carves light out of shadow,

how feathers have parted in the way of old boas

and her eye fixes you sideways. Almost none

of her kind survive this long, her wrinkled neck

singular and lonely. Beak shortened, incomplete—

a scar of her time at the factory years before,

a gate meant never to open. Life does this,

doesn’t it? Sometimes moves right out the door

under somebody’s arm, or finds the one hole

in the wire.

Wings white, disheveled, parts of her

falling away, who’s to say old age isn’t

incandescent power? Just look at her light.

Imagine all of them living, living—like the two

you thought of setting free from the cage

by the field in October. How they watched you

standing with an ax you only brought

to fell bamboo—beautiful, thick nuisance—

when you stumbled on them, well fed and waiting

for November and their farmer.

Remember

the springed steel door—you could see

how it opened. You knew they’d never last,

wandering free and huge, their big fan tails

dragged like closed umbrellas behind them.

Ridiculous, illegal to do it—property, some

stupid law and your bleeding heart the butt

of Thanksgiving jokes all over the valley.

Remember: They looked at you, unafraid

and young. Like this old one looking out

from the photo, this Ash, from the safe

darkness of her barn where someone thought

to let her live, and then let her live.

—from Poets Respond

September 17, 2019

__________

Amy Miller: “Earlier this week I saw an ad for a Chicago showing of the photographs of Isa Leshko, a young woman who specializes in photographing elderly rescued farm animals. Leshko has collected some of her work in her new book, Allowed to Grow Old, and the photos are some of the most moving I’ve ever seen. I was amazed—and horrified—to realize that I’d never seen an old rooster before, or an old turkey, or even an old cow; most farm animals are killed before they’re a year old. I was also struck by how noble these elderly animals look, with their grizzled beards and wrinkles and rheumy eyes. We all age in similar ways, if we’re—to use Leshko’s heartbreaking term—allowed to. For these animals, it seems old age truly is a gift. And for us humans, the photos are a reminder of where we are in our own evolutionary journey—still a long way from ethical, a long way from righteous.” (web)