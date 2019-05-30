May 30, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2019: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Kandinsky’s Slippers” by Denise Zygadlo. “Art Therapy” was written by Aaric Tan Xiang Yeow for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2019, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

__________

Aaric Tan Xiang Yeow

ART THERAPY

The key is to construct a self from

scraps. Be it an origami lily with

a credit card bill, or collage pieced

using childhood photos. Think

of a lost puzzle piece, its edge

bent to fit. Think of a home

as a blueprint, with a toilet

tap that keeps dripping

even when tightened till

the forearm aches. Think of

window blinds as rebars,

a ribcage as an iron scaffold.

Think of father at the balcony,

eyes closed. Before him, the city

sprawling like his firstborn child,

excited with a crayon stick.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2019, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “What first draws me to this poem is the voice, which genuinely sounds like the speaker in a guided meditation recording. But what holds me are the great leaps between the lines and images—and those great line breaks! There’s a wonderful sense of movement and surprise as we tumble down the poem, an expansion outward, until we reach that final line’s excitement. I feel revivified after reading this, and I can’t think of another poem that leaves me with that feeling. I want to go out and take a crayon to the world myself.”