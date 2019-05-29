May 29, 2019

Liz Robbins

BINGO CALLER

We’re all electronic now.

Gone, the wire globe and

crank, the worn-out goddess

to turn it. Some call such

games gambling, and it is

addictive, hope. Players

with their numbers

in rows, as if order

were the only good and

goodness makes luck.

Some thumb a silver coin

or cross their fingers,

eyes closed, whispering.

They lose much more

than they win. But it’s

the randomness of chance

that keeps them returning—

how unknown fate may turn

and treat their numbers,

ones they’ve known since

they were children.

That thrill, so close to

fear, like news of a death.

And the ending, familiar—

rarely what they’d hoped for

or pictured, but with the grim

satisfaction of closure.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

Tribute to Persona Poems

__________

Liz Robbins: “The greatness of persona poems lies in their double nature: the poet uses an alternate voice to—through metaphor—communicate her own discovered truths. The poet is speaking and not-speaking, like a ventriloquist. The satisfactions are plenty—the research to accumulate details about the real or imagined persona, the striving to weave an unknown world to a known. In these poems, I looked for interesting and unusual occupations that seemed to hold possibilities for metaphor.” (web)