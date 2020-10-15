October 15, 2020

R.G. Cantalupo

ALMOST FLYING

after Amichai

If, just once, we could’ve made

a flying machine, or at least

a winged creature of some kind,

gilded light as a kite over that

dark spine of mountain beyond

our bedroom window or even

floated like shadowy zeppelins

along our candlelit walls … But

whenever we tried we fell deeper

into the black hole of our bodies,

became spiders, beetles, worms,

rootbound things burrowing

inside the belly of earth, hungry.

No, even our best design—the one

we kept coming back to—looked

more like a grasshopper than

a bird. Still, for almost an hour,

we could be happy like that, bounc-

ing from shoot to shoot, my thigh

rubbing madly against yours, now

and then a sound rising, a high note

made of friction, a cricket-like song.

—from Rattle #13, Summer 2000

Tribute to Soldier Poets

__________

R.G. Cantalupo: “I’m a full-time writer these days. I seem to have more desire now than ever, and am getting younger every day.”