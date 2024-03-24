“Abecedarian for Alabama Libraries” by Pamela Manasco

Pamela Manasco

ABECEDARIAN FOR ALABAMA LIBRARIES

Alder to ash: what can be sacrificed,

boned, defanged, let it be. Burn it to

cinders to keep children civil.

Don’t end until not only paper’s

extinguished, but cards & computers, too.

Florida can’t win this heat. Don’t forget

gardens—sensory, learning—the kids’ tract,

hay mulched over marigold seeds

in the beds too early, and inside,

juried tables of books for belonging.

Keep matches to snuff out even

labels, hands that write, seed-like ideas—

maybe then it will be enough.

Never fix the broken down bridge

over Selma, unwalkable routes to food

pantries, potholes blowing tires, unfeeling,

quiet. Never pay the school lunch debts

rolling month to month. Why must we feed

starving children? Make sure they’re born,

that’s your job done. Do all in your power

until you have it all, so we look back with

vertigo at everything you took from us with

white noise. Don’t pay for college, for

Xanax, for unkillable hospital bills, and

years from now, we will not be 50th but

zero, praying daily at your altar.

—from Poets Respond

March 24, 2024

__________

Pamela Manasco: “This poem responds to the recent firing of several employees at a Prattville, Alabama, library, which itself is related to the recent decision of the Alabama Senate to pass SB10, a bill which allows local city councils to fire library board members. After Prattville library director Andrew Foster publicly shared emails from a board member who requested that some juvenile library materials be moved or removed from the library, Foster was fired without the board of trustees providing information about which library rule he supposedly violated. Later, four librarians closed the library in response to the firing—and they were also fired. It’s a messy story and a scary one which shows the future Alabama’s Republican government members want: remove any library material which violates ‘Alabama values’ (good luck finding a definition for those, by the way), and fire anyone who disagrees.” (web)

