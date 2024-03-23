“Stray Instrument” by Claire Fields

Claire Fields

STRAY INSTRUMENT

The secretary has announced

over the intercom that

there is a stray French horn

in the building

and will you please

keep your eyes open

for it.

As the teacher resumes her

lecture, I wonder if

the instrument has escaped

from its black case, tough

as avocado skin,

and has joined a secret band

of stray instrument outcasts:

the ridiculed tuba,

the skittish viola,

the brooding bassoon.

Perhaps, in the winter months,

when sleepy-eyed heaters clang so

loudly from deep below the school

that the teacher must

stop

mid-sentence,

perhaps the clanging is really

the forgotten triangle,

calling the stray band

to attention, saying in his thin voice

“Beethoven’s Fifth, everyone,

on three.”

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

__________

Claire Fields: “Last spring I took a walk and ended up horribly lost. Eventually, after an hour of reading street signs with foreign names, I found my house again and collapsed on the couch, shaken by the experience. Yet, when I think back to that afternoon, what I think of first is how the leaves being swept from the sidewalk by wind looked so much like a flock of sparrows, spinning into the air on brown wings. This is why I write poetry: to be comforted by the beautifully mundane when I find myself lost.”

