“Aaron Carter You Are Dead and Never Read the Book I Wrote About You” by Wheeler Light

Wheeler Light

AARON CARTER YOU ARE DEAD AND NEVER READ THE BOOK I WROTE ABOUT YOU

Once I loved you. Seven

and what did I know about sex?

I howled at your laserdisc moon,

found a boy with frosted tips

and kissed the fantasy of you

for all of second grade.

I didn’t grow up to be gay,

a disappointment to only the poems

I write about you.

The boy with your hair grew up

to be an alcoholic,

I grew up to get sober at 22,

and you grew up to be dead.

Aaron Carter, I don’t know where

they will hold your funeral

but tonight I am wearing black

wandering Greenwich Village

wanting to hear “I Want Candy”

behind the ambient curtains of jazz.

I want every basketball court to cut

the net down. I want Shaq to take

a knee and still be taller than me.

I want Leslie to whisper your name

and find you. Tonight, I pray to your pop

and the world is a bisexual opera

harmonizing cock. Tonight, I worry

about Nick, every anxious addict knows

what it is to mourn a stranger they loved.

Tonight, I want candy. Say lick.

Tonight, I want high spirits, say lift.

Tonight, I want your memory to say live.

Your fruity-loop ambitions, slender wrists.

The first CD I ever owned, the poster

on the inside of my closet door. My first show.

Oh Aaron Carter, patron ghost, a bright warning.

Popstar shooting across the past’s sky waning.

Tonight I place a wish on you, a kiss

on the shiny moon. Rewind the track.

The car is in the driveway.

Clean up the house.

The party is over.

You are coming home.

—from Poets Respond

November 13, 2022

__________

Wheeler Light: “Aaron Carter died last week, which is tragic. Aaron Carter was a musician, addict, and my first celebrity crush. When I was a child, his music opened up a world of love to me and began my personal exploration/discovery. His story is a story of exploitation and neglect, but his effect was a ubiquitous joy that befell many millennials. I wrote a chapbook about him called I Want Candy, which was accepted for publication by two presses, but I pulled the chapbook both times, because I didn’t feel comfortable with anyone having access to it. This poem is elegy, a follow-up, a tabloid about a musician’s work the world was lucky to have.” (web)

