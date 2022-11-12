“Though They Called Us Two Maidens” by Avery Yoder-Wells

Avery Yoder-Wells (age 15)

THROUGH THEY CALLED US TWO MAIDENS

This summer we try out manhood

like chlorophyll, a veneer on the fields.

Would you kiss him if he asked,

would you hold hands if you wanted to,

warm them as we wander the streets of Pompeii?

Your birthday comes just when the air gets cold,

our bulging pockets dripping with summer zest.

they’re not paid enough to care. Neither do we,

I have nail polish in every color of the sunset.

moments taste sweeter stolen.

No one would give us the world

if we didn’t take it—

if we didn’t know they’re not looking.

We don’t answer

the men who call for our outlines.

they don’t know our names yet

We haven’t chosen them. Names stink

like cigarette ash and sugar, dead giveaways,

too crisp and bitter for childhood.

our last hours flash with stolen colors

We are laughing, dry as leaves.

We are gangly skeins of bones.

the summer shadows are long on the football fields

we are curled deep between the ashes.

And until fall comes, we have excuses

blank slates for our secrets.

sweet as sap, rich as veins.

Tell me you love me,

tell me a joke

tell me you’ll do anything

as long as I don’t let you fall

into the pool—

As long as I only kiss you in the summer

as long as I hold your drunk hands close

your chin up high.

We started the summer together

and we pull autumn into our hands,

the sunset dripping from our nails

as we drag it under the horizon

looking for closure.

but our dead city is dying again

sinking us deeper underground.

I kiss you so quietly nobody can hear.

The edges of the leaves crinkle with laughter

and we are nothing but open wounds.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Avery Yoder-Wells: “I like to write poetry because it’s such a dance between writer and reader. I imagine poetry as a wine glass, beginning broadly, then narrowing until the poem reveals what it’s really been about this whole time. Poetry has so few rules—grammar, structure, and even punctuation are subjective. All that matters is enjoying what you’ve created, and leaving the reader in a different place than they began.”

