Ted Kooser

A PRETTY PASS

Things have come to a pretty pass, Mother,

as you’d be saying today, when the mailman’s

afraid of the mail, up at our box by the road,

extending a latex-gloved hand from his Jeep

to put in my earlier letter to you, stamped:

RETURN TO SENDER. ADDRESS UNKNOWN,

but I’m trying again. I’ve been wanting to

tell you that the address you left behind,

that of your house on slow 29th Street,

its shutters nailed open, never meant to

shut out anything—that open-windowed

world is gone, and the world that replaced it

isn’t one that you’d recognize, the mailman

wearing disposable gloves, and neighbors

quarantined in their houses as they wait

for a little good news. And, although you

resisted it fiercely—perched in your chair

by your front window’s familiar view,

your sewing basket always within reach,

for making new things, and for making things

new or nearly new, mending and darning

at a time when the world was still mendable—

I’d say you were lucky to go when you did.

—from Poets Respond

April 7, 2020

__________

Ted Kooser: “This poem is obviously written in response to COVID-19. It’s my third about this.”