April 9, 2020

Amit Majmudar

ANTIVIRAL COCKTAIL: A SEQUENCE

1. Body Armor

We make our own masks: sand dollars

tied behind the head with kite string.

We make our own gowns: red crosses

Sharpied on ponchos

in a rain foretold.

When my country had no body armor for its troops,

it told them, You go to war with the army you have.

I live in the richest country in history, or so I hear.

There are no green zones, only shrapnel

we cannot feel or see.

We go to work with the bodies we have.

2. An American Nurse Foresees Her Death

I stepped out of a kill-zone shaped like a bedroom

then went home to sleep in my garage.

This hand that sponged the fever off a body

waves at my kids through the living room window.

I text my husband through a weeping wall.

The scrubs go in a Mommy hamper

I warn my kids away from

with a Crayola skull and crossbones.

The face on the laptop doesn’t let on

how the knuckles sanitized raw bleed in blue gloves

and “lunch” is an apple between codes.

When the shift ends, if it ever ends,

I ghost the perimeter of my own life

and set the alarm for four thirty in the morning.

The enemy doesn’t want me working.

The enemy wants to grant me days of rest,

a bed of my own

in a kill-zone shaped like a break room.

Nurses I know are nursing nurses

through the never-ending fevers

ending them. That will be me soon,

one or the other, or one then the other.

At sign out last Friday, we didn’t say

bed numbers. We said first names.

3. A Plague of Crows

Corvids in a row, leeching power from the power line. Corvids

dissecting my roadkill-mound of mind. Corvids

battling, handwing shadowplay in withered elms.

The hands vanish, the darkness stays behind. Corvids

watching old men shuffle off to the crematorium,

their bones, bricks baked to build what fever designed. Corvids

insidious. Corvids nesting in the breast, the breath,

summering at every bloodwarm birdbath they find. Corvid

bogeymen to chase the kids indoors with.

Corvid invasion, the hunters shooting blind. Corvids

forty days and forty nights. Corvid orgy, corvid

elegy, mourners dressed to the nines. Corvid

carnival, Day of the Dead, skull and feathers,

showmen with no organs left to grind. Corvids

in the churches, parishioners in triage. Corvid

conquest: blackened map, surrender signed. Corvids

dive-bombing us to snatch our masks into the elms

and leave us gasping god oh corvid god be kind.

4. Purgatory

A virus is the ultimate

transmigrant, crossing

from body to new

body like lifesbreath

through the mouth

or nose, breathing, breeding in

a private bloodwarm springtime.

April really is the cruelest month,

choosing who will breathe

and who will not, who will seed pod

and Godspeed the virus

and who will stop

dead. A virus is a melody,

catchy. Our lungs are flowers

getting dusted

by its genetic pollen

as we speak, flaring

petals of fever.

Our tongues still have power,

so we sing to, sing

through our malady

from Tuscan balconies

like souls in Dante

waiting out purgatory,

and it’s catchy, it goes viral.

A mind still glowing from the kiln

of death anxiety

is a brick to build with.

A mind still growing in the chill

of maybe there will be no spring

this time sings to, sings

through its purgatorial

quarantine like a soul

in Dante. But if this

is purgatory, that means

there’s a heaven just ahead.

And it’s been waiting there

for all of us as long

as we have waited here

for a new earth cleansed

with breaths and breaths to spare,

a new earth masked and gowned

in nothing but the bright blue air.

—from Poets Respond

April 9, 2020

__________

Amit Majmudar: “This sequence is about the lack of protective gear for healthcare workers during this global pandemic. I myself am a practicing physician, but my main concern right now is my sister, an infectious disease physician who currently runs Cook County’s HIV clinics in the South Side of Chicago. She is on a list of physicians to be called up for duty in the field hospital set up in Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center. I worry about her exposure and her family’s exposure a lot. These related poems, though not specifically pertaining to her, have emerged from the welter of emotions surrounding this catastrophe.” (web)