January 22, 2021

Supriya Kaur Dhaliwal

A LITANY OF LUKEWARM SENTIMENTS

Millennials dunk biscuits in their tea

but do not talk to strangers while waiting

for a bus that does not show up for half an hour.

Sunday timetable. On Sundays, they do not wait

for Mondays. They do not fuck anyone to look

at their Instagram stories for the rest of their lives.

They are better than that. They create spreadsheets

for things-to-do with the new-guy-in-town.

On being gaslighted by a millennial,

the millennial will ask another millennial

if gaslighting is a millennial thing. The millennial

will not know. Millennials do not read about people

reading about people nor do they remember

which was that goddamned book

in which they had tucked rolling paper &

a boarding pass from Dubai to Rome.

At a party, which is in reality just

a networking event, their excuse for being rude

to their peers sets behind that hill

or is that a plateau or a mountain, like winter

sun, which refuses to shine on anything,

even if it has no alternative.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Supriya Kaur Dhaliwal: “It is safe to assume that my poem was written on a summer afternoon while sitting on a very long table at one of my favourite cafés in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter where the person sitting next to me blasted David Bowie from their headphones, and I thought about the dying end of a cigarette in a city I had never visited nor had any plans to.” (web)