January 23, 2021

Andrea Hollander

EATING MASHED POTATOES

First, with his fork my father would

mix in the steaming Del Monte peas

my mother was so fond of in those days.

With the side of his knife

he’d square the edges, flatten the top.

Then he’d cut the sides off his sirloin

or his languid strip of pot roast

and eat these first, leaving

on the blue china plate

only two squares, unexpectedly

stunning in their own way,

lone rafts on a quiet lake.

If he’d been a child of five

his parents may have marveled

at his knowing

a square was a square.

If fifteen they would have told him

to stop playing with his food.

When he was thirty, forty, fifty,

I was the child in the family, and this

only one of his simple eccentricities.

Today, at eighty-five, he stares

into the white mass before him

on its Melmac plate

and does not lift the spoon

from its place on the tray

they gave him. I tell myself

it could be the mashed moon,

for all he knows.

Then he looks at me

and asks for a knife.

—from Rattle #24, Winter 2005

__________

Andrea Hollander: “I’ve come to believe that in order to matter, poems must be both entertaining and useful—entertaining by being rooted in the human traditions of telling stories and making music; useful by disturbing our lives enough to reinforce our humanness. These are the kinds of poems I endeavor to write.” (web)