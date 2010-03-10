March 10, 2010

Diana Goetsch

WRITER IN RESIDENCE, CENTRAL STATE

I’m writing this from nowhere. Oklahoma

if you care. It’s not south, not west, not really

Midwest. Think of a hairless Chihuahua

on the shoulder of Texas, make an X,

I’m in the middle, in an apartment

above the dumpsters on a parking lot

across from a football stadium.

The shriveled leaves of what passes

for autumn scuttle across the blacktop.

Prairie Striders stand under cars saying Hey

fuck you to French pluperfects in the pines.

I’ve renamed the birds. They don’t seem to mind.

In Oklahoma when you say a word

like pluperfect, somehow you’re certain

no one in the state has used it that day.

Sometimes the parking lot feels like a lake,

a lake with light towers and cars on top of it.

Sometimes I see an Indian burial ground

under there. You don’t think of asphalt as earth,

but if they paved the entire prairie—which

seems to be the plan—it would still curve

with the horizon and shine in the sun.

And no matter where you are, if you let

the world quiet down you’ll start to hear

the most terrible things about yourself.

But then, like a teenager, it’ll tire of cursing

and deliver you into the silence of graves.

You’ll look out on the world and see

yourself looking out. Now I know

when monks retreat to the charnel ground

and stay there long enough, the demons

tire of shouting. No battles, no spells: you wait

for them to cry themselves to sleep.

If everyone were healed and well

and all neuroses gone, would there

be anything left to write about?

Maybe just weather and death.

I’d like to die on a mountain in winter

in New Hampshire, the one the old man

climbed, having decided his natural time

was done. How alive he must have been

during that short series of lasts—last step,

last look around, bend of the waist,

head on the ground, the soundless closing

of his lids. How easy to be in love

with the earth, breathing the crystalline air

as he shivered and yawned

and let the night take him home.

Back in New York City there’s a book

of Freud high on a shelf that presided

over far too much. The past, it kept

insisting, the past. There was also a mouse,

who came out whenever I was still

and quiet for long enough. She’d sniff

my foot, go to the floor-length mirror,

then drag her long tail into the kitchen.

At first I set a trap. Then I knew her

to be the secret life of my apartment,

witness to everything without comment,

her visit my reward for keeping still,

for praying in a closet as Jesus advised.

Don’t worry, said a woman last winter.

I can see you’re worried. She had the wrinkled

eyes of an old Cherokee, and spoke of past

lives without a trace of contrivance.

The silence here on weekends is so total

it holds me. Even when the stadium

is full, I don’t hear the people, just the PA

telling who tackled who—who in Oklahoma

was born and raised and fed and coached

to deliver a game-saving hit. I don’t

know where I will be or what I will do

next year, but five miles underground

in the womb of the earth there is

no money, no lack of money, no decisions

about dinner or weekends, friends

or enemies, no stacks of unanswered mail.

I’m trying to live there, so I can live here.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

2009 Poetry Prize Honorable Mention

__________

Diana Goetsch: “I’m basically a love poet. I’ve started to understand that after all these years. No matter the subject, I think my mission has something to do with redemption. And I just go for the hardest thing to redeem.” (web)