July 31, 2020

Jacqueline Berger

WOMEN WITH MEN

Walking one evening

with my husband in the park,

we hear moaning from the bathroom—

a girl on her knees

clutching the toilet,

a guy fucking her from behind.

Should we call the police?

Or yell to see if she needs help?

According to my husband

they’re just kids too drunk

to care about the public

setting of their sex.

True, we didn’t see her struggle.

Do nothing, keep walking,

the cinderblocks darkening behind us.

A dozen years ago,

but I think of her sometimes.

Girl on her knees,

now nearing thirty,

does she remember

that night, or is it lost

in a blur of bad

or semi-bad, or only messy

attempts at love?

Maybe she was dragged

from the path

and what looked like lack

of struggle was betrayal,

her voice on mute and her body,

what could she do but abandon it?

My own voice

buried like a small animal

under a tree another animal

digs up and devours.

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

Jacqueline Berger: “I was riding my bike in Golden Gate Park, not far from where the event in this poem took place a decade earlier. Suddenly the whole moment rushed back into focus, and with it the persistent shame of having done nothing. I betrayed my instinct to act, but, too, my instinct to avoid was revealed. Into these impossible places of inner conflict, send poetry.” (web)