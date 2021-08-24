WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS
imperial sunset
my shadow
waving back
one by one the stars
of generals
on the evening news
telling us
it’s morning
giving air support
to ghost soldiers
what better hell
have we bombed
into existence
moon cradling that darkness
called earthshine
—from Poets Respond
August 24, 2021
__________
Dave Bonta: “I’ve been appalled but not surprised by the slanted coverage of the U.S. and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan. War hawks are invited to opine on cable news and in elite media without revealing their ties to the ‘defense’ industry. My response is heavily influenced by renku and Black Sabbath’s classic song ‘War Pigs.’” (web)
