January 20, 2021

Paola Bruni

WHY I JOINED THE CULT

I was twenty-three, married, pregnant.

My husband said, Get rid of it ,

in the same smoky breath: take out the trash ,

what’s for dinner .

Already, that fetal gem inside me—

a golden yolk I’d defend beyond reason.

Is that mothering? I have to ask. Because my baby

vacated, spared itself.

Later, when I discovered letters to lovers

inside his faux leather briefcase—

divorce.

That’s when I met the Guru.

His white fingers traced my jaw

with a thunderous tenderness,

as if I was the first egg on the planet.

No, not an egg, something to be carved, slit open,

scythed like wheat.

He said, You are God . And I believed.

With a look, he did his humble work of discovery.

No. It was more a routing, an exhuming.

Don’t we all want to be raised from the dead?

His chant, Allah, Buddha, Siva, Om whispered

into my ears, my palms, into each crack,

was a flowering—mind blowing east,

thoughts dashed against a divine threshold.

No, it wasn’t a flowering. It was a fingering,

a hunting. He the lover, hunter, mother—succor,

babe to a teat. My anguish sprouted carnelian wings,

soared into the heavens.

Allah, Buddha, Siva, Om . Whatever desperate

grief I held turned to longing

for his presence. Transcendent amnesia, a balm

for the dark lies ripening inside me.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Paola Bruni: “The truth is, my poetry is a kind of confessional. What I write is often about secrets I’ve held, emotions I judge, ideas I just can’t talk about. But on the page, all is allowed. What a blessing!”