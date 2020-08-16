August 16, 2020

Jean Prokott

WHILE MY HUSBAND IS IN FOOT SURGERY DURING A PANDEMIC, I WATCH FOOTAGE OF THE LAKE FIRE

as it chars 10,000 acres, 0% contained.

fire tornadoes, which I just learn exist, suck

everything inside to feed a hungry burn.

lately, we have become very good

at burning and throwing things away,

inhaling smoke damage of want versus

need. we hauled three truckloads of trash—

the rug the dogs obliterated with shit,

the bottom-rusted fire pit,

closet doors detached from the rail—

to the dump and paid the city

to take our rotten leftovers.

we found a nice rake in the dumpster

so brought it home. when we burned

the garden we’d ripped up,

we accidentally set the lawn on fire

and created a bald spot of dirt,

so we used the rake to comb

the fresh grass over it. in fact,

it’s my husband’s toe arthritis.

his tiny bones have been rubbing

and leaking fluid: his aging’s attempt

to escape his body. the cartilage

will never return. his choice

is either surgery during a pandemic,

or a lost toe and flip-flops

that look wrong.

I know it’s just his toe,

but the purpose of toes

is so we can find our balance

and bear our own weight.

the nation is missing its toes

and my husband will be fine.

the word fine is a gift.

my father-in-law sent his will

yesterday, alongside t-shirts,

a Disney ticket stub, a dice game

about pandas, and pictures of

Christmas 1996 in front of

a stockinged fireplace. we had that

same wrapping paper, I tell my husband.

and wow, your father still wears those

same shoes, which are alligator texture

and tassel. he’s in Florida,

immunocompromised, has fired

his nurse, ventures to Walmart

when food runs low. in the cereal aisle,

he asks a young woman to help him

with his shoe and falls over while she

adjusts it. I imagine him in the middle

of a disrupted galaxy, except celestial

is fire, and stars are ash, and ash

is the virus begging for our lungs. 2020,

even those of us pacing at home

have lost a year, a tax write-off

of our lives. 750,000 of the dead

have lost five years, ten, fifty.

you shouldn’t talk about dreams,

but last night in mine a stranger’s baby

hugged me tight. I dreamt everything

was okay and am terrified by it,

because the word okay is a miracle.

in his anesthesia dreams,

my husband finds Plato’s World

of Forms and learns shadow isn’t

enough. his body and my body

and your body will join him.

in this World, everyone is alive.

we’re all walking through the forest,

we’re pointing to the smoke,

and pine needles are crunching

like matchsticks under our feet.

—from Poets Respond

August 16, 2020

__________

Jean Prokott: “My husband had surgery on his foot, and I wasn’t allowed to go to the hospital because of Covid–instead I paced the rug at home and watched images of the Lake Fire burn down Angeles National Forest: another tragedy, another metaphor.” (web)



