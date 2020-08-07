August 7, 2020

WHERE IS IT?
“Howard, I need your help.
The ladies are coming here
to play bridge this afternoon,
and I can’t find the fourth chair
for the card table.
Do you know where it is?”
Photo by Eugene Fairbanks
—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020
Tribute to Postcard Poems
__________
Eugene Fairbanks: “I have an obsession with artistic greeting cards. I happened to see the call for postcard poetry, and I read about the postcard poetry event. I am intrigued and would like to participate. I like the idea of a short poem with an accompanying illustration.”