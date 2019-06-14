June 14, 2019

Anders Carlson-Wee

WHERE I’M AT

I’m alone, sipping water in a café

when the barista says, Excuse me,

sorry, someone asked me

to give you this, and hands over

a fifty-dollar gift card.

There must be a mistake,

I say out of shame. But I know

it’s for me. It’s like Aladdin’s,

the thrift store where I hunted

deals for months before realizing

Moonflower, the owner,

was making up discounts

out of pity, because I was looking

so hard. Or the time a stranger

found me sifting through a Walmart

dumpster, newborn baby

strapped to her chest, snowflakes

catching in his wispy

black hairs, and passed me

a wad of twenties, saying,

I’ve been where you’re at. No,

I wanted to say. You’re the one

with a baby. But as quickly

as she came, she cupped

the newborn’s head and stepped

across an ice patch

toward her car, and I said

the only thing there is to say.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Anders Carlson-Wee: “As the son of two Lutheran pastors, I grew up on sermons. I tried hard to not listen, especially during my teen years, but I couldn’t resist a good story: my parents both preach in a personal narrative mode, telling stories of daily human experience as a means to evoke the sacred. This preaching style has had a large impact on my writing style. As for why I write—if I understood that, I don’t think I’d have the drive to spend the energies of my life pursuing it.” (web)