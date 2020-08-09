Devon Balwit

WHAT IS MARRIAGE LIKE?

my children ask, and I think

of the anglerfish, deep

in inky ocean, the female

groping her way with a torch

grown from her own body,

an iridescent lure for prey,

the male searching, searching, searching

perhaps his whole life long

without finding her, but if he does,

biting deep into her back or belly

and fusing until his organs

fade away, until he becomes little

more than a bulbous pair of testes

fringed with gills, protruding sack-like

as she plies her lantern.

[Therefore, shall he cleave

unto his partner, and the two

shall be one flesh] no immune response

one to the other, all that she has his

and vice versa until death.

Such teeth, my children,

you have never seen

such teeth.



—from Poets Respond

August 9, 2020

__________

Devon Balwit: “Ask me the same question on a different day, and I’d give a different answer.” (web)



