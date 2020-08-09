August 9, 2020

Devon Balwit

WHAT IS MARRIAGE LIKE?

                                            my children ask, and I think
                        of the anglerfish, deep
            in inky ocean, the female
groping her way with a torch
grown from her own body,
an iridescent lure for prey,
                        the male searching, searching, searching
perhaps his whole life long
without finding her, but if he does,
biting deep into her back or belly
            and fusing until his organs
                        fade away, until he becomes little
                                    more than a bulbous pair of testes
                                                fringed with gills, protruding sack-like
                                                as she plies her lantern.
                                                            [Therefore, shall he cleave
                                                            unto his partner, and the two
                                                            shall be one flesh] no immune response
                                                                        one to the other, all that she has his
                                                                        and vice versa until death.
                                                                                                            Such teeth, my children,
                                                                                                            you have never seen
                                                                                                                                    such teeth.
                                                                                                           

from Poets Respond
August 9, 2020

__________

Devon Balwit: “Ask me the same question on a different day, and I’d give a different answer.” (web)

 

