“Welcome to My Dating Profile, Please Come Inside” by Hanna Pachman

Hanna Pachman

WELCOME TO MY DATING PROFILE, PLEASE COME INSIDE

In this photo of me air kissing a mural

you will find the living room.

Look at those curves and high ceilings.

I do not have a lifelong disease.

In this photo of me practicing yoga

you will find the bedroom. So many outlets.

Look how flexible I am. Imagine us

trying positions together.

I am not in chronic pain.

In this photo of me pushing off a wall

you will discover that when I laugh,

it ricochets from my gut to your gut,

a trick of light. We have reached the balcony.

I am not on antidepressants.

I am not here. I am just an experiment

for you, an example of wanting.

I am not tears. I am a myth,

like love or astrology or hell.

I am a room of stasis, without real plants.

I am waiting to be cut short

from growing, from breeding,

from going off and on

the house, the pills, your body.

Come play with me.

My heart is a stuck sled in

the middle of a sand mountain.

I am whatever pill I try asks me to be,

whatever spot you could find is yours.

There is no parking.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

Hanna Pachman: “A man from a dating application asked me to send him one of my poems. I wanted to share a poem about my chronic illness, but didn’t want to scare him away. My friend suggested writing a poem, in which I only aired all of my dirty laundry. This poem is for Claire Gavin.” (web)

