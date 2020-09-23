September 23, 2020

C.R. Resetarits

WE NEVER WERE

We never were
this postcard couple
matching strides 
mountainous dreams.

We never were
but hints and steam
a captured longing
on passing trains.

 

eResetarits-front
Collage by C.R. Resetarits

from Rattle #68, Summer 2020
Tribute to Postcard Poems

__________

C.R. Resetarits: “I like edges. I like the edges of things coming up against the edges of other things. This is what I like best about collage art, and it is what I like best about poetry coupled with images: all that edgy minglement. I like small vignettes: in composition, pattern, palette, visual rhythm, so postcard poems made for my postcard collages seems natural for me.”

