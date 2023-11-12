“War Sonnet with a Simile Borrowed from Kyle Okoke’s ‘Matthew 6:28′” by Devon Balwit

Devon Balwit

WAR SONNET WITH A SIMILE BORROWED FROM KYLE OKOKE’S “MATTHEW 6:28”

Chest like a trapdoor and me a medic,

parachuting in, leaning over the body shattered

on the rubbled road, I listen to the heart ticking

like unexploded ordnance, hoping to delay the surd

that is death, to deny its nothingness purchase,

me a robber with my pressure bandages, codeine,

and comfort, my eight-week training scarcely

enough to differentiate me from the gawkers who lean

in to get a better view of someone else’s

tragedy. What can I do other than crudely

splint the broken bones, halt the pulse

of blood until the surgeon can do her work? Only

a stopgap, still I throw myself there,

where the line of being and not-being wavers.

—from Poets Respond

November 12, 2023

__________

Devon Balwit: “The first simile comes from Kyle Okoke’s poem ‘Matthew 6:28’ in this month’s Poetry magazine. It is for all those called to be first responders.” (web)

