April 18, 2021

Rayon Lennon

UNREST

to DMX, rap icon, 1970–2021

Yesterday they said

it would rain thunder

today, but the sun

sits pretty as a bride

in the uneventful

sky. The weatherman

says nothing is

certain, especially

tomorrow. You know

now if heaven is

real. It would

be a tragedy if

death is all there is.

Life is depression

with some stubborn

rays was the theme

of your songs. In death,

the New York Times

called you a soulful

but troubled

rapper. The Post

had you on its cover

next to a loveable

dead Prince. The headline

called you brilliant

but troubled again. One

paper notes

your 15–17 children,

your legacies. A Facebook

video shows you

in a radio interview

explaining how you

met crack at 14.

How your older

rap mentor tricked

you into smoking

crack-laced

weed. You want

to cry. You say

you can’t believe

someone would

introduce

such a monster

to a kid. You say

your rap mentor

was a gift and a curse.

He brought you to rap

and to crack. The guy

on the radio plays

“Slippin’,” your best

song, about growing

up in a fog of poverty,

abuse, crime

and juvenile detention

centers. “I learned to stand

without a helping

hand,” you growl.

“I’m slippin’, I’m fallin’,

I can’t get up.” I first heard

this song when I flew

to CT from Jamaica

at 13. My father treated

me like a stranger

and my stepmother

treated me like

a hurdle to her happiness.

I listened to you

in that song day

and night. How nights

you found comfort

in stray dogs in Yonkers

after your mom kicked you

out. I saw you in concert

once in a smoky

joint called Toad’s

Place. You were 2 hours

late. You started

out by praying for 5

minutes. Then you

rolled out hit after

hit. You stopped

in the heart of your set

to pray again for 20

minutes. I could feel

your tortured spirit.

I was on a bad date

with a woman

who hated my expensive

cologne. She even inched

closer to another

guy and wouldn’t let

me dance with her.

Finally a fan put up

a sign and you plucked

it from the crowd and read

it: “Even Jesus wants

to hear the hits, X.”

You barked out

songs about being

buried inside the cage

of a prison. You would

have made another

one about the headlines

today: cop stopped black

life after routine

traffic stop. There’s more

unrest. People jump

on cars and chant

for equality and justice.

The cop said

she mistakenly pulled

a gun instead

of a taser. People

are not sure how you

died. Some say

overdose. Some say

heart attack. Others

say both and a lifetime

of anguish. You once

rapped about your heart

that doesn’t bleed. I believed

you when you said:

“to live is to suffer

but to survive,

well, that’s to find meaning

in the suffering.”

The sun blooms

again. Too bad

you survived winters

to leave in spring.

A Benz rolls by

on beats, windows

cracked, your voice

escaping.

—from Poets Respond

April 18, 2021

__________

Rayon Lennon: “The iconic rapper DMX recently died. His song ‘Slippin’’ saved my life every day during my teenage years. I was interested in how the mainstream media covered his death. His ‘troubled’ life was highlighted over his artistic achievements. I wanted to write a tribute that was in conversation with this complicated artist. How would DMX feel about the officer who admitted this week that she took a life because she mistakenly pulled her gun when she meant to pull her taser? DMX committed his life to sharing his life and perspective in order to build empathy between people.” (web)



