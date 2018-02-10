February 10, 2018

Rowan Brown (age 14)

UNO

Draw me something, she says.

I am vacant.

Write me a letter.

I have a hangnail.

Write me a poem, she pleads.

This I can do.

My Goldfish, I say,

buys tangerines like

tissues, and so he

has never had scurvy.

She takes a sip of something in a wine glass

and holds it behind her teeth for a moment.

Another, she says, this one about me.

Your wallpaper, I say,

suffers tinnitus like

sea glass, and so we

have to whisper subtext.

She stands up,

One minute, she says, I have to adjust the radon detector.

She returns and I take her hand from across the low table,

I want you to know, I say, that I intend to—

She cut me off.

I’m not up for this conversation.

Can we just discuss deists and play Uno like usual?

I sit quietly.

I reach for the Uno cards in the end table drawer.

I love you, I say.

I highly doubt that, she says.

We sit.

I deal.

Seven cards to each player,

though there is only two of us.

Uno is no fun with only two,

but I haven’t told her that yet.

I’m sorry, she says, and plays a plus four.

Another?

My brass buttons draw their

cartography with toads

and so we have no

more accurate coastlines.

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Rowan Brown: “I write poetry because it erases ego, and separation, and helps me to remember that I’m made of the same stuff as what’s all around me. I also happen to enjoy it.”