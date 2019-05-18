May 18, 2019

Lucia Baca (age 11)

MY TRAMPOLINE

It’s special, it’s somewhere your imagination can jump wild
one minute you can be a frog
trying to jump from star to star
the next minute you can be a cat
trying to catch a mouse on a slippery black tile floor
or even your own planetarium where you can make up
your own star names,
and yet it’s just a little black circle in your back yard.

__________

MONEY

As light as a feather
as powerful as a bomb
one moment you’ll have it
then it’s gone.

from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Lucia Baca: “I like it because you can tell a story without making it a huge story”

