May 18, 2019

Lucia Baca (age 11)

MY TRAMPOLINE

It’s special, it’s somewhere your imagination can jump wild

one minute you can be a frog

trying to jump from star to star

the next minute you can be a cat

trying to catch a mouse on a slippery black tile floor

or even your own planetarium where you can make up

your own star names,

and yet it’s just a little black circle in your back yard.

__________

MONEY

As light as a feather

as powerful as a bomb

one moment you’ll have it

then it’s gone.

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Lucia Baca: “I like it because you can tell a story without making it a huge story”