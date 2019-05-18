May 18, 2019

MY TRAMPOLINE
It’s special, it’s somewhere your imagination can jump wild
one minute you can be a frog
trying to jump from star to star
the next minute you can be a cat
trying to catch a mouse on a slippery black tile floor
or even your own planetarium where you can make up
your own star names,
and yet it’s just a little black circle in your back yard.
__________
MONEY
As light as a feather
as powerful as a bomb
one moment you’ll have it
then it’s gone.
—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Lucia Baca: “I like it because you can tell a story without making it a huge story”