“Triolet for Carol” by John L. Stanizzi

John L. Stanizzi

TRIOLET FOR CAROL

So many things that still feel new

are old, and that’s the way it goes.

This is what always happens to

so many things that still feel new.

I think of how I have loved you

all these years, and that just shows

so many things that still feel new

feel new because of the life we chose.

—from Rattle #43, Spring 2014

Tribute to Love Poems

__________

John L. Stanizzi: “The poem is from a manuscript in progress called Hallelujah Time! based on the albums of Bob Marley—specifically Burnin’, Exodus, Confrontation, and Survival. The poems are loosely inspired by Bob’s songs, and when it’s appropriate the biblical inspiration Bob used to get to the writing of the song. The poems in the book appear in the same order as the songs on the albums. Completion of Hallelujah Time! is about two years ago. Jah Bless!”

