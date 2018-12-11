December 11, 2018

Nickole Brown

TO THOSE WHO WERE OUR FIRST GODS: AN OFFERING

1.

Samson, I admit it: I flirted with you

in Sunday School, crayoned tan your He-Man pecs,

picked the box’s best to dye bright

your Pantene-perfect waves. But even then, I didn’t touch

those kamikaze columns, left blank those two

marble pillars snapped with your sledgehammer fists

to crush a whole damn crowd. Yes, even then

I was a real red-letter girl

timid in the back pew, hiding behind the blue cloak

of the only one I ever felt safe enough to pray to—

HailMary, keep me from Judges

and every other book in the OT

gut-piled and slick as a slaughterhouse floor;

dear MaryMotherOf, save me from

those men like him who slit

the throats of lambs then struck

a pyre to burn the poor beasts, calling

what they’ve done

a sacrifice.

2.

Even now I’m trying to understand

these jacked-up swathes

of the Bible everyone shoves

under the rug—like your barbarian

move to snag 300 fox and bind

them in terrified pairs, then,

roping a lit torch between their tails,

freed them

screaming to burn

grain fields and olive groves, to

burn alive.

Samson, did I ever tell you

after hearing that story

of yours, my cousin bolted

out of church to try to shove

firecrackers up the poodle’s ass? When I cried,

my aunt called the dog from the yard, said,

Don’t mind them boys; they’re just

proving themselves.

The only boy I knew back then with nothing

to prove lived down the street, and in the sleeve

of his jean jacket, he kept a foundling

squirrel, nursed it pan-warm milk

with a syringe.

That little boy’s name was Pete,

but everyone called him faggot.

3.

So, tell me. That donkey’s jaw—

did you ever think it wrong to wield a thing

accustomed to the peace of fresh hay

and swing it like a thug does

a baseball bat? And is it really a miracle

to pry open the proud mouth of a lion and rip

apart his face? And why, a year later, did you

return to the scene? Just to toy with the trophy

of his corpse? Either way, you pillaged

a hive that had made sanctuary in what was left

of his chest. I see you there, Samson,

squatting inside the broken cage of

ribs, reaching to where the great cat’s heart

once was to snatch another stinging

comb, the crust of dead

bees and their honey in your beard.

Because you didn’t just spring hot from

the mouth of wrath to slay the enemy

of your tribe, did you? No, Samson,

you came to kill

those beasts who were our first

gods—those forms we used to paint

on cave walls, those animals who were not

made as sacrifice for your altars but were

the temples themselves.

4.

Come here, big man. It is time you

wake. It is time you find a different answer,

time to solve your own riddle

once again:

Out of the eater, something to eat;

out of the strong, something sweet.

Because the answer is no longer

fear curdled into rage,

a murdered lion with a swarm

sugaring his remains.

Answer me. Because I see you,

you action-figure lackey, you lonely tenderheart

duped by your girlfriend’s shears. I wait

next to your sleeping head to gather

what she cuts from you, and outside,

I set it free.

Can you say it? Do you see? Your hair

spun with spider silk and lichen to make

a hummingbird’s thumbnail home; your hair

matted into the tatters of chewed-through clothes

to cradle a litter naked and pink; your hair

tucked into musky dens, a spun-gold currency

flown among crows; your hair the soft

bed where strays bleed and possums piss;

your hair lining every hollow, warming

a throne of owls.

You see, Samson? A whole kingdom

steals away your locks

by tooth and talon and claw:

Your strength, taken from you,

but given back to whom

it rightfully belongs.

—from To Those Who Were Our First Gods

2018 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Nickole Brown: “For the past three years, I’ve been at work on a bestiary of sorts, investigating the complex, interdependent, and often fraught relationship between human and non-human animals. In this chapbook you’ll find the first results of this project—nine poems focusing on the experience of creatures in a world shaped (and increasingly destroyed) by us.” (web)