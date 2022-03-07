“This Is How I Make My Money” by Heather Bell

Heather Bell

THIS IS HOW I MAKE MY MONEY

Every time a possible employer called me

in response to a resume I had submitted, they

would awkwardly ask, “and when are you available

for an interview?” And I had to

casually say back, “oh, anytime,” as if it was

No Big Deal. You see, No Big Deal behavior is

actually similar to a duck walking splay-legged

to the edge of a pond. Oh, I’ll get there,

and I will desperately pretend I can walk normally

the whole way. At this point I had been unemployed

for 4 months. I had periodically begged, stripped

and even gotten embroiled in a weird business attempt

with a covert religious fanatic. No Big Deal

had become harder and harder to muster.

I once had been so out of my mind with hunger

that I had laughed and under my breath said

I WANT TO DIE when the phone interviewer asked me

what my qualifications were. I had hummed and

growled and lost track of words while

talking about my useless degrees.

The night after the last growl, I began

the process to trademark No Big Deal.

Because nine out of ten people in my

city lived in poverty. Because even the county

office had no charity shoes left for me

and I had been poking around barefoot.

The day I patented No Big Deal, I got a phone call

from a lawyer saying, “hey son, I saw your idea,

let’s talk.” And I barked and growled,

I had no more use for human sounds.

But No Big Deal flew off the shelves,

people recognized it right away like a

memory. A woman in a store used

No Big Deal when she smiled at me,

slipped the rubbery new shoes on my

feet. I began to speak again, and again, at shows

and then arenas. “No Big Deal,” I said

into a microphone and the crowd

roared back at me, years of nostalgia

bubbling up. But they wanted to buy it,

they wanted to hold No Big Deal in their

hands all wrapped up, like it was new.

“How are you feeling?” asked the

big-headed woman on the television show

and I relaxed backward in the velvet chair,

making sure to show my wrists and the big

watch there. “No Big Deal,” I repeated

and she nodded and the audience nodded

and I wondered what I had done.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Heather Bell: “I am a six-foot-tall white-haired monster. There are exactly 31 jars in my home. Inside these jars are bones. I write not often at all, because writing is dangerous. I have children and these children are also monsters. But because monsters are what will lead us, this is completely fine. Hello. This is what a monster tells you: hello. Keep reading.”

