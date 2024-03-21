“Things That Collapse” by Jonathan Harris

Image: “Graphing Uncertainty V” by Christine Crockett. “Things That Collapse” was written by Jonathan Harris for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2024, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Jonathan Harris

THINGS THAT COLLAPSE

Slumped in a lawn chair under a pink umbrella a hand fan on his belly

in a jackknifing heat that’s me I see now and those are my children

coming for me from our rose bed gone-under. They lay me

on the earth and fall in tight my son at my heart splitting

stones on my chest. On her knees and cell with 911

my daughter traces half/faces the wrinkles

on my forehead. She bends closer after

ending the call coos in my ear ruffling

her ringlets: orphans, origami, tents,

tables, tarantulas, hammocks,

accordions, waves. At least

those are the notes I’m

vaguely aware of

but find hard to

swallow.

A

slap on the cheek a shrug by my shoulders my children

cry out: Dad! Dad! Don’t leave us! Don’t you dare

leave us! Then together scoop me up

in their arms and won’t let go as if

everything in our top-down top-

heavy world hinges

on the screws

holding.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

February 2024, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Christine Crockett: “This poem handles the ekphrastic challenge with such craft and imagination. The concrete format of two ‘collapsing’ triangles not only mirrors the geometry of the collage, but also captures something profoundly human in its composition. The organic roundness of red at the center of the college is a pulsing, endangered heart. The first triangle tapers as the stricken narrator’s consciousness streams and ebbs into single-word utterances, each a play on triangular or folded forms: accordions, origami, tents. A heartbeat pause, then the poem pivots into the ‘slap’ and embrace of his son and daughter who revive him, ‘hinge’ him back into the widening world–bloodlines that stave off the ‘top-down-top-heavy’ world that threatens collapse.”

