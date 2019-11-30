November 30, 2019

Bob Hicok

THINGS RICH AND MULTIPLE AND ALONE

The litany goes on. First your hair

in the toilet bowl casts a shadow on the bottom

that resembles bacteria under the microscope

at Livonia Stevenson, then there’s mice in the wall.

These are pearls, he says to me, meaning the days

I think, that I have them at all, I just want concrete

from him, not a lecture on the no-armed man,

how he doesn’t complain under the underpass

where he lives. I say finally, how would we know,

it’s not like we hang under the underpass,

not as if the no-armed man could write you a letter,

“Dear Seller of Concrete, This is wonderful,

not having a grip on things.” I’ve been running

very fast up a hill. At the top, I stand and feel

for a moment how I’m at the top, it’s a sensation

all its own, as is turning to run back down,

as is spinning the Lazy Susan to watch flour

come into view and leave me again. Drinks

at five, dinner at seven: now you believe

in structure, little slices of beef on red plates,

her explanation at your elbow

of why the granting agency said no

to the man “you both know causally.” It sounds

like there’s a game of catch in that phrase,

or wearing familiar pants, or looking at cards

in your hand without any intent to win the game.

It’s more about the conversation around the table,

how we need these excuses with Kings on them

to pull up chairs to the moment and let it be

inclusive of us. I’ve always read monads

moan-ads, I don’t know why. Everything with a shell

around it, even the moments when nothing

seems to have a shell around it. One is left

with the sense that romanticism was a response

to the hooks people saw on every bird and lament

but had no thread to connect, or had vast spools

of thread but no feeling for the various eyes

of the various needles, and everything was lost

in full view of everything else. A vortex, if you will,

or a closet with no discipline, or a discipline

one order of magnitude above our understanding of it,

such that, when we’re being shown a face,

we see static. You didn’t know, at the exhibition,

that you were looking at a spiderweb full of pubic hairs

until you were told. Most of us thought it beautiful,

then the fact of the matter went around the room,

then we were disgusted by life and turned

against the artist, saying to people the next day,

it wasn’t much of a show, then looking at the bill,

trying to decide who had the calamari.

—from Rattle #30, Winter 2008

__________

Bob Hicok: “I think of myself as a failed writer. There are periods of time when I’ll be happy with a given poem or a group of poems, but I, for the most part, detest my poems. I like writing. I love writing, and I believe in myself while I am writing; I feel limitless while I’m writing.”



