Amy Miller

THE WORLD ENTIRE

In the pink video the rabbit

keeps moving and the man

could be a hunter or a drunk until

you see what he’s doing—he’s saving

you, world, the singed pelt of your panic

that’s running toward the fire.

You have this crazy impulse to go

home, regardless of how it burned,

is burning even now. The safe

little room remains in your mind,

the quiet, the bed. So you turn back

to the flaming ground, trees

screaming, blood sky, back

to what’s gone and what

you remember. But the man

won’t stop calling, as obsessed

as you, so now you run

toward him and his hand

finds some loose part of you

to pull and then suddenly

he’s warm and telling you

I have you. You don’t know

where he’s carrying you—

the camera stops too soon—

and it was only random math,

spark, ignition, two arcs,

trajectories that brought you

both here, but now

he’s walking you right out

of hell, both of you

so alive and surprised.

—from Poets Respond

December 12, 2017

[download audio]

__________

Amy Miller: “Out of the horrible news of this week’s fires in Southern California came this wonderful, strangely moving video footage of an unidentified man saving a panicked rabbit from a raging fire along a roadside in La Conchita, CA. It’s hard to watch it and not think of metaphors of a world in flames and one person compelled to bravery to save just one soul, the one that’s in peril right in front of him. It brought to my mind the old adage of ‘Whoever saves a life saves the world entire,’ attributed variously to the Talmud, the Quran, and Oskar Schindler.” (website)