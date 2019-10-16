October 16, 2019

Derek Otsuji

THE WHALE WATCHERS

for Jordan, Aiyana, Alina, Aily and Kai

We were ecotourists

for the day, paid a hefty

fee to watch the famed

humpbacks at their brilliant

synchronized display,

an orchestration from

beneath of the most amazing

feeding show on Earth,

a behavior which, as our

guide, a marine biologist,

explained, is not instinct

but something learned—

and more—passed on.

From which free exchange

of knowledge, from whale

to whale, we must infer

that there exists among

these cetaceans, a culture—

evolving as it archives

a collective repository

of shared knowledge they

deploy against changes

inflicted on their habitat

by humans, in a kind of cross-

species rebalancing act.

The bay was green and flat

as a stage, rimmed by

a coast brushed up with brushy

pines, the weather clear

on all sides. When the first

call out came—Two o’clock!—

we turned in unison

to look and caught sight

of the enormous spectacle—

a pod of giant mouths

launching up—as from

some invisible trap door,

to gulp down hoards of

herring expertly corralled—

then sinking back as quick

as they appeared, a squabble

of seagulls scrambling for

fish scraps in their wake.

And on the upward surge,

how inexplicably our

emotions surged up, too,

fed by exhalations,

a veritable chorus

of cries punctuated by

interjections, then

a smattering of applause,

as for a firework’s finale’s

final bow. A glittering lull.

And then, as if to oblige,

the grand sight repeated

for a second and third show,

each time in a different spot

of the bay, our guide assuring us

we were lucky to get

an encore so magnanimous,

which brightened the mood

of all on deck (we’d gotten our

money’s worth, no doubt!),

amateur nature photographers

proudly showing what images

they’d captured on their

spectacular iPhone displays.

Everything was satisfactory,

our young guide clearly

pleased the whales had been

amenable, his smile betraying

a complicit hand, as it were,

in the negotiated deal.

Then in the clear air

above us—we felt a shift,

a change in atmosphere,

stirred by an agitation

among seagulls on the edge

of alarm, the circling

body in flight tightening,

with mews and cries,

as wings tensed like bows

and down the gulls dove;

and up from the green sea

another flock drove up,

breaking surface—little silver

splinters leaping, wiggling

flickering in panicked flight,

driven up from the depths

on a boiling cloud,

and then, just port side,

too close, Oh God, a surge—

the mouths, cavernous

and truly monstrous,

like a clutch of mutant

bivalves, blindly opening,

clapping shut, as seagulls

squawked and green water

churned and foamed,

a cauldron of feeding and

frenzy so close it rocked

the boat. Screams—half glee,

half terror—in musical

riot rose, one excitable

woman pronouncing

upon it all the names

of our risen Lord,

as a squall of seagulls

descended, in a great cloud

of feeders. And just as

suddenly as they appeared,

the whales were gone,

the churning boiler went flat;

a straggling gull got down

his gullet the last fish.

A giddy calm ensued,

then conversations, in high-

pitched, excited voices

—what was seen, what it meant,

chewed over with wonder

and surmise, the motley

crowd of us awakened, eyes

—wilder yet subtler—seeing

that what we’d taken to be

mere spectacle, ingenious

display of that capacity

in face of shifting pressures, not for

adaption, merely, but invention

and redesign, such that

the creature’s very nature

is elevated to a new kind

of mind, rebalancing

the precarious equation

by which we all, in this shared

economy, either perish

or thrive—was, in fact, encounter

with culture the equal

to our own, a communal

music and movement

created out of ritual as deep

as any need to survive.

It was all of a piece, to which

a coda was now appended

when out of the blue

the first blowhole piped—

then another and

another, like a wheezy

slow-motion calliope

on an old riverboat

toting passengers down

and away, each plume of mist

hovering with a vaguely

valedictory air—

like a sailing white

kerchief. A single fluked tail

flapped like a wing, then

a hand, as the whole roving

herd rolled on, down

migratory roads, through

peaceable blue worlds, where,

suspended as in a dream,

they roam and feed and sleep

and sometimes sing.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

__________

Derek Otsuji: “In 2015, I went with my family on an Alaskan whale watching tour, eager to catch sight of the humpback whales bubble net feeding in the bay. We were expecting a tourist experience: spectacular nature kept at a safe distance. What we got instead was an alarmingly close encounter, which I have attempted to describe in this poem. In Dickinson’s ‘Narrow Fellow in the Grass,’ the little boy in the poem speaks of his acquaintance with ‘Nature’s People’ as a ‘transport,’ an ecstatic moment when he is lifted out of the human world into a revivifying space shared with the animals. This transport places the boy in direct contact with the natural world, an experience terrifying and exhilarating at once. It is that kind of an encounter that I have tried to capture here.”