“The Warm Bed” by Lynne Knight

Lynne Knight

THE WARM BED

We decided not to think about being

as old as we were, fearing we’d soon feel

feeble, far removed from our youthful vision

of ourselves as old ladies in flowered dresses

on the veranda, drinking afternoon tea

while eating sweets because who cared

how fat we got, & besides, the dresses—

capacious, fluttery as butterfly wings.

But no, forget that, we wanted to look

younger than we were, not with the aid

of dyes or face work, just our attitude,

which face it hadn’t always been great,

resenting those who were more this

or more that before being chastened into

gratitude over the years as the end neared,

that death we didn’t want to think about

the way we had when we were young, oh

tender angst. By now we knew that lying

on our deathbed regretting time wasted

was probably inevitable, but why make it

worse than it had to be, why waste more

than we already had, dreaming ourselves

into other lives, other places, when each day

waited like a lover who knew our flaws

yet called to us anyway from the warm bed.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Lynne Knight: “Getting old is something I’ve been hesitant to acknowledge in poems, as if doing so might decrease my chances of getting published because, really, who wants to hear about it? And yet, here I am, an old woman, and I know my default position every single day ought to be gratitude. Most days, it is. But I love being alive so much, and I love being able to write every day so much, that at moments it’s hard not to long to be young again, just starting out.” (web)

