August 17, 2021

Gilberto Lucero

THE TWO OF ME

Like Frida, there are two of me.

But they don’t sit next to each other,

hold hands, or watch the other bleed slowly.

One is a boy wearing pajamas with feet

trying over and over to fly off the couch,

to reach some star, give his regards to Jupiter.

The other is a bald-headed man

throwing about orange cones

expecting the potential failure.

He doesn’t want me to lift off, take orbit.

He makes the idea of getting up and out of bed

like Cuba, set off to the side and forgotten.

I think maybe this is God at work

teaching me a lesson. But it’s probably

that bald-headed guy convincing me that

intergalactic traffic jam in my head,

holding down the boy in pajamas with feet

by the arm, trying to silence him as he jumps

on the couch screaming “get up and fly.”

—from Rattle #12, Winter 1999

Tribute to Latino & Chicano Poets

__________

Gilberto Lucero: “The son of a Mexican mother and father, and a brother of two wayward siblings, I gain poetic inspiration from meditation and the study of art. I write in order to remember and love.”

