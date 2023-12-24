“The Truth Is a Nimble Little Creature” by Wendy Videlock

Wendy Videlock

THE TRUTH IS A NIMBLE LITTLE CREATURE

Gratitude, too.

The only flippin’ truth

is everything moves

says the moon, hovering

over every mantra,

every sparrow,

every dollar, every

Congo, every nation,

every little good intention.

The more difficult the world

the greater the imperative

toward blame,

toward distraction,

toward impossible heights

and humble strings

of twinkle lights.

My love, let us vow

that through the winter

we shall pause by the river

where below the frozen surface

surely tiny fish are feeding.

Let us make a practice

of coming to bear

the weather,

of gathering by the fire,

of reading to one another

as the sparrow wears

her feather, as the moon

resolves to move,

as the body knows

surrender, as the leaves

believe September,

as rhyme succumbs

to reason, as the pause

to remember

descends upon the season.

—from Poets Respond

December 24, 2023

__________

Wendy Videlock: “I guess I’ve come to believe the more wars that pile up, the more destructive things appear, the greater the imperative toward service, wisdom and the creative impulse.” (web)

23 SHARES Facebook Twitter