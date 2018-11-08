November 8, 2018

Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

THE TALE OF LA LLORONA

I was born with one eye open

on the back of my head. It made

it easy to walk along the branches

of mango trees. Limb to limb,

finger to finger, I walked to the

house of my mother, then to my

grandmother’s. In between

I discovered the House of Vasquez,

connected to me and my sister

and my mother like the marrow

of bone. Inside the house were

secrets. An eyelash at the grave

of my mother ’s sister. A black pupil

looking from my grandmother’s

silver hair. I asked my mother,

why are the Vasquez women

born with so many eyes? And

she said she thinks it’s because

we have so many tears. When

I was pregnant, it became difficult

to wrap my bear feet around

mango tree arms. Once, a wind

blew so hard, I fell. My baby slipped

all the way down to where I open,

to where my body becomes a star.

In order to push him out, I had to cut

open my fourth eye. For the first time,

I saw whole from the back and

the front. And my God. This world

is made of nothing but estrellas.

My spine fell out of my body and

latched to the tree as my baby did

to my breast. And when I cried, the

tears came from both sides. The tears

were saltier than the ocean. I didn’t know

this at the time, but they were also sweet.

—from Tales from the House of Vasquez

Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Raquel Vasquez Gilliland: “Nearly two years after having a nervous breakdown after the birth of my son, I started to examine this experience with poetry. Mental illness runs on my mother’s side of the family—with the Vasquez women, specifically—and in searching for the reasons why, I found stories. Some of these are from the lips of my grandmother and mother, some are ones I unearthed inexplicably, from the fertile dirt where poems grow.” (web)