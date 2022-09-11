“The Queen Is Dead” by Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

THE QUEEN IS DEAD

So few people alive today

have taken a single breath

without Elizabeth steadying

the British ship

until now.

She knew everyone, and

everyone you’ve ever known

knew her.

What is this fascination with

the British monarchy, you might ask.

Is that what this is I might answer.

Or is it a love for a forever steady hand

a woman who stood at the forefront

of all modern history.

She saw television come and

turn to color.

She was in the studio when

they filmed the moon landing.

She saw family rebel like happens

in any family,

no matter how much land they own.

She saw war and still had it in her eyes

until the last moment.

I listened to The Smiths album

The Queen is Dead today. Morrissey

had been planning for this moment

for decades. Charles, the boy who

would be king, since before my

blood knew what to do,

loved his mother.

Didn’t keep a bag packed

out of respect.

What is this fascination?

This terrible impermanence.

—from Poets Respond

September 11, 2022

__________

Rick Lupert: “Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning monarch in Earth’s history died this week.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter