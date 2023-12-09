“The Ordinary Man” by Trent Busch

Trent Busch

THE ORDINARY MAN

The ordinary man sat at a table

in the darkness. Not that he didn’t

like the music, not that he didn’t

like the red dancers in the light.

The truth is he liked them very much;

he sat in his dark shoes and kept

time with his fingers on his glass.

He smiled and nodded approval.

The ordinary man didn’t mind

the green hair of the dancers, the thin

legs and deep skirts, the creased pants

in limbo below the simple bar.

It was a dark table where he sat.

He smiled and drummed his fingers,

nodding approval, as if he

didn’t care what part he was of the show.

—from Rattle #34, Winter 2010

__________

Trent Busch: “It seems to me it takes great courage to be comfortable in being ordinary. I don’t mean an ordinary person; I mean an extraordinary person who is comfortable being ordinary. It seems to me there might be worse things.”

