November 4, 2018

Alejandro Escudé

THE MIGRANT CARAVAN

It is not politically correct.

It does not prevent smoking.

It doesn’t watch its calorie consumption

Or its intake of meats.

It doesn’t care if it culturally appropriates,

Or if it’s inappropriate in any way.

The migrant caravan

Needs to feed its children.

It needs to get its children off of violent streets,

But the migrant caravan doesn’t care

About GMOs or the Second Amendment.

The migrant caravan doesn’t care about 9/11.

It never saw the planes fly into the first or the second Tower.

The migrant caravan doesn’t have power.

It doesn’t have power at work.

It’s doesn’t have power within the government.

It doesn’t have work.

And it doesn’t really have a government.

The migrant caravan doesn’t care about carpooling

Although the migrant caravan could be said

To be made up of one large carpool.

The migrant caravan does not consist of dog persons

Or cat persons. It does not take vitamins

Or pills to fight depression and anxiety

Though it may feel depressed

And/or anxious. It has been suffering

from the hard traumas and the soft traumas, too.

The migrant caravan might be carrying

A man with erectile dysfunction or a woman

Who suffers from constant migraines.

It might have dozens and dozens of children

With ADD and some with dyslexia.

Mental illness, a skull that can be undone

Like a Rubik’s Cube, walks with the migrant caravan, too.

The migrant caravan doesn’t maintain a Twitter account.

The migrant caravan doesn’t understand

What Donald Trump expounds in English.

The migrant caravan doesn’t have the time

For Trump’s mistakes in etiquette.

It doesn’t scrutinize every single press release.

The migrant caravan isn’t a beast.

It is a city of God, moving.

The migrant people are God’s chosen people.

It rotates with the Earth.

It is the cruel animals and the sky.

The migrant caravan is the day and the night.

The migrant caravan doesn’t discuss poetry,

Or see or hear, or speak eloquently

About modern art or classical music.

But the migrant caravan

Does dance and make art and write poetry.

The migrant caravan will not cease at the sea.

It will continue walking, like thousands of Christs,

Over the top of the suddenly calm water

Toward the apostles that await them

In triad after triad of fishing boats, hoping

To haul them inside nets made of the fibrous skin

Of human hearts miraculously still beating

And bright as bright red stars.

—from Poets Respond

November 4, 2018

__________

Alejandro Escudé: “Personally, I find some aspects of contemporaneous American life scarier than any danger present in the streets and neighborhoods of Latin America. Examples include Trumps Hitler-like rise, the Left’s insistence on absolute political correctness, the obsessive focus on the war of the sexes played out in politics and Hollywood and, like, every damn place else, the fact that rents are stellar-high and apartment managers treat young children as if they were the carriers of some deadly disease, that ageism is rampant in the workplace, teachers get paid a pittance, and homeless people are multiplying on the sides of highways. Roger Stone. Omarosa. Alec Baldwin. Megyn Kelly. Stephen Miller. Sarah Silverman. So, let the caravan come, I say.” (web)