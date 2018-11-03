November 3, 2018

Susanne R. Bowers

CHILDHOOD JOURNEY

If I close my eyes I am there again, standing

on the platform in a proper dress and shoes,

staring at the train that will take me far

away to a school in the east, a crisp fifty

dollar bill tucked inside my pocket, saying

goodbye to the couple I will miss the most,

into whose room I would creep at night,

tiptoe softly down backstairs, find my spot

between them, warm, where I wasn’t afraid,

stuck like a burr to their socks.

If I close my eyes I am in the kitchen,

watching them prepare breakfast for my

father, the big man in the camel’s hair

coat, who is always in a hurry, who leaves

in a hurry one day to move into the Biltmore

Hotel and never come back except to pick up

his laundry, even his ironed handkerchiefs,

and bring things to be signed on the dotted

line.

If I close my eyes I am aboard the streamliner,

counting the train tracks by their sound,

counting the red barns, the snow fences, the

tobacco nets, counting the bleaks and the

grays and the slushy whites, counting how

many times I flush the toilet by mistake

until there is no water left on the train.

If I close my eyes I am at the school, far

away, keeping step to the dance of rules,

to the bells signaling classes, meals, and

bed, crossing off the days on the calendar,

hearing the train whistles in the distance,

remembering.

When it gets very dark and I close my eyes,

I am there again, in the house, on the train,

at the school, hiding under the covers,

pressing up against a wall, sucking in a

breath, holding myself as still as a dead

bird until morning.

—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998

__________

Susanne R. Bowers: “My passion is creativity in all of its aspects and manifestations. I’m fascinated with psychiatry and the brain. I see life as a series of poems that help me sort out and understand feelings.”