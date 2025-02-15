“The Invisible Stenographer Listens to the Dead” by Kathleen A. Wakefield

Kathleen A. Wakefield

THE INVISIBLE STENOGRAPHER LISTENS TO THE DEAD

Some nights they come to her, voices

calling from the edge of sleep, plaintive, distressed,

a faceless chorus discontent with how they fared

in the annals of history, the general protesting the victory

gone unnoticed, the diva insisting it was she

who sang like an angel, the mother still weeping

for losses too large to be held in the words she was allowed.

Where are the others, those contented

with how they are known now—the simple facts of a life,

the chain of memories, a few lines from a letter, a small invention perhaps;

and those for whom that was never important,

under whose radiant care someone else flourished.

—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012

Kathleen A. Wakefield: “The Invisible Stenographer is a persona that found me a few years ago. Some people say poetry can’t change a life, but I beg to differ. She (the Gregg shorthand gal) kept me going at a time when my life was horrible. She was fun to write about, crazy, sometimes terribly sad. I’m giving her an awful lot of credit and it sounds ridiculous, I know …” (web)

