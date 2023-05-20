“The Heart, Like A Bocce Ball” by Luke Johnson

Luke Johnson

THE HEART, LIKE A BOCCE BALL

The jack sits low in the grass. We’re dead drunk,

cannonballing across the lawn, gouging

handful divots, each of us still nursing

a tumbler of scotch brought home from the wake.

We sons and brothers and cousins. I spin

my ice and let that black-tie loosening

buzz swarm. The others choose the sky, looping

pop-flies that swirl with backspin, an earthen

thud answering grunts while the soft dirt caves.

I bowl instead, slow-ride hidden ridges—

the swells buried beneath the grass—carving

a curve, a line from start to stop, finish.

The heart, like a bocce ball, is fist-sized

and firm; ours clunk together, then divide.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

Tribute to the Sonnet

__________

Luke Johnson: “Recently, I spent the summer living in a tent in the woods of West Virginia. Nights, I read poetry by headlamp: James Galvin, Elizabeth Bishop, Fred Chappell. Rain storms drummed tarps strung above me, and the poems joined those rhythms, those gales. I’d like to believe they’re equally necessary, poetry and rain, with the same capacity to ease and to overwhelm.” (web)