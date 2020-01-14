January 14, 2020

Clint Margrave

THE FAMOUS ATHEIST

had come to town to debate the afterlife.

At the reception following,

my wife and I watched a mob of disciples

rush up to him,

young men and women

in their thirties,

thrilled to be in the presence

of the great man.

Charismatic and as charming

as he’d always been on television,

the Famous Atheist

cracked jokes

about the end of the world,

compared god to Kim Jong Il,

made people laugh,

while reminding them

how religion still poisoned

everything.

As more and more followers

descended on him,

asking for autographs,

pressing copies of his best-selling

book into his famous hands,

telling unsolicited tales of their own

conversion,

giving praise to the man

who had saved them,

the Famous Atheist,

growing tired of their worshipping

his every gesture,

unintentionally

threw up his hands,

and they all bowed.

—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012

__________

Clint Margrave: “My wife and I attended a debate last year between Christopher Hitchens, Sam Harris, and two rabbis. Big fans of Hitch and hoping to shake his hand, we paid the extra money to attend a reception afterward, only to be punked by an aggressive mob of fanatics, who shoved in and imposed themselves, leaving us on the sidelines feeling foolish and noting the irony.” (web)