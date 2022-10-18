“The End Has Feet” by Jake Marmer

Jake Marmer

THE END HAS FEET

the end has feet

and it keeps walking away from us

says Lev as we trudge through the side-trail

that never seems to merge

back to the main road

the end, it just disappears

says Ora as we finally climb out from the shrub

shake out the dirt from our shoes and take in

the sight—

Los Angeles, peopled vastness fused into shoreline

fades into fog or horizon or simply the end

of the visible

I take the picture of the two of them smiling

thumbs up, sweaty faces, still so young—

and send it halfway

across the planet

to my parents, who don’t speak the same language

as my children but read their smiles

as a kind of insurance

the world still exists

it’s nighttime

where they are

they respond immediately, awake

to their own horizon blurring at the edges of the TV

city after city covered by rocket fire

all around

yes, photos, anything

to ask them

without asking—

if I refresh my screen enough times

can I be assured that when I put down

my phone their town

will remain untouched

in this volley of death?

thousands of miles, my short-

circuiting universe, all of it, here—

it’s a loop

the trail, I mean

our own feet marking

the end where beginning once was

—from Poets Respond

October 18, 2022

__________

Jake Marmer: “The poem I’m sending you is a direct response to what’s happening in Ukraine, where my parents live. The dissonance of my life here and theirs there weighs heavily on me, and most days I find myself seeing and feeling both of our realities at once. The week is just starting, and I don’t know what the rest of it will bring, but sending a poem your way feels good right now.” (web)

