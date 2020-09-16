September 16, 2020

Laura Read

THE CHEERLEADER

I can’t decide if it is something to be ashamed of

or proud. It could mean I gave up integrity

for affirmation. That I was pretty and popular

enough. It could undermine my desire for people

in the present to consider me smart. Which is insulting

to me and other cheerleaders and also to my audience.

I had a patch with my name on it and one

with a bullpup because that was our mascot,

I had a letter sweater like it was the 1950s

because I considered letter jackets too bulky

and masculine, and I had designed myself to be

feminine. This was before I understood that gender

was a construct and a performance, when I thought

it was a ticket to love. I have been asked why

I was a cheerleader with a curiosity pretending

to contain no judgment, and I said because I was young,

because I liked to dance, because I wanted to fit in,

because it was fun to stand on the wall at Albi Stadium

and whisper and laugh with the other girls

who had been set apart by our blue and white uniforms.

Don’t pretend you don’t think it’s beneath

or above you. You would have liked Fridays, too,

when we wore our uniforms to school to advertise

for the game, so we didn’t have to sort through

all the other choices of what kind of image we wanted

to project like a film, or the slides my dad

used to show on the dining room wall.

Look at you and Tom when we camped in Banff,

and I tricked you when we hiked all the way up

to the tea house and said I forgot my wallet but really

I had a twenty tucked into my magic belt.

Look at Chris. No one wonders, I guess,

why we’re looking at so many pictures of him

when he was only two and very sick and on medication

that made his face break out and his eyes and lips

always wet from crying. He wore a cute blue sleeper

that had once belonged to his brothers

so he didn’t look so different.

He rode his Toddler Taxi through the kitchen.

Sometimes you can see me in the corner of a picture,

coming in and out because I was so much older

and already a cheerleader.

Sometimes it’s even Friday, and I’m in my uniform

with my name and my bullpup

and the promise of the evening hovering in front of me

like the horizon. I didn’t understand the horizon.

Sometimes I would run and run far from the house,

trying to get closer to its vibrating light,

but this proved impossible, which I guess is science.

Maybe you think, what a cheerleader move,

not understanding the horizon.

Or maybe I’m projecting.

It’s important to put everything up on the wall.

—from Rattle #68, Summer 2020

__________

Laura Read: “I wrote ‘The Cheerleader’ because my friends were teasing me about how I always try to work the fact that I was one into conversation when all along I thought it had been something I’d been hiding!”