Isabella Slattery-Shannon (age 11)

THE BELLBIRD

The full moon, glowing at dusk,

and the audacious bellbird is calling out from his tree,

so small yet so loud.

He calls, repeats, waits, and calls again.

It makes me wonder how loud our songs are heard,

and how far they spread beyond our knowing.

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Isabella Slattery-Shannon: “I enjoy poetry because it opens a whole new world for my brain.”

