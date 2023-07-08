“The Assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand” by Roselyn Chen

Roselyn Chen (age 12)

THE ASSASSINATION OF ARCHDUKE FRANZ FERDINAND

you could say it was

the death that started

a great war

a life dropped

on a tipping scale

sending it crashing

until you could

barely see

the shards of brass

a life dropped

followed by millions more

he was merely a student

when he pulled the trigger

making the move

that launched armies of soldiers

filled the air with gas

that could drown you on dry land

sent shipments of lives

to the underworld

you could say it was

the death that started it all

but the world was already

a pot of stew, a few bubbles

away from overflow

two ropes tied together

with threads, one tug

away from tear

and when it breaks

the ropes strain

almost unwinding into threads

until they are only a shadow of themselves

yet they continue

tearing each other apart

the great war, it was called

the war to end all wars

but it didn’t

though we all wish it had

… right?

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Roselyn Chen: “I like to write poetry because it’s one of the few forms of writing where there aren’t many rules. You can express yourself however you like, and be as precise or flexible as you want. I think it’s the freedom and the fact that I can do whatever I want that draws me towards poetry. Poetry is a river, and there are an infinite amount of lakes it can flow into.”

