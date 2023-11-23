“The Addiction Bird” by Agnes Hanying Ong

Image: “Shadowland” by Arthur Lawrence. “The Addiction Bird” was written by Agnes Hanying Ong for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2023, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Agnes Hanying Ong

THE ADDICTION BIRD

In a dream

someone calling your name

from a far sea. A sign

from Allah. Says the book

of which, oriole, people.

To Allah, I pray everyday

that you will find the way and live

a life without the drink. It is

the only speaker of an

anguish, anguish of

idyllic geese. How do birds say good

bye to their chicks? When

the black birds came, they wore

colors of a rainbow and

the colors fell off on

everything. Live like a bird I keep

having this dream of

school shooting, no, it takes

place in a drugstore, where

the usual girl, who is there, says

Look, look, that guy is

coming. Do you hear gunshots. What’s

that? Flickering in the distance?

Wait, that’s gunfire. Okay, so

what now? Are we supposed to

run out? He is outside. So

should we run in? In this literal

drugstore rimmed with aisles

of bottles to be

walking, where you

might think this is holy

temple of genies, we are

running past: genies or, jinn

or jaan, sentenced

to life as numerous

drinks in bottles all full, same

place where I once witnessed a

bird die, having flown

into glass, less than a minute

ago. Here, we arrive at: an empty

room, which has a lock, on the

metal door. So we ought to

be safe here. Just lock the door, lock

the door. I lock the door, realizing

there is another room inside this room

which has no windows. The room is

walled with just cold, concrete

surprising in this town, like it is a miniature

medieval castle. It is like, nightly, we can

warm our hands here, stay low and close

to the ground, while setting a pile of

silverfish on fire and say: This is living. This is

peace, this is close, as close as,

as close as to

Allah any

one can ever be. Bullets of stale

-hard bread thrown upon window—

windowless, this is bird

on sugar water, this is twilight

dimmed in a flapping of wings, this is

bird scrambling for life, this is

malnourished—

Across swifts in the sky,

what kind of bird do you take us

for?

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2023, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Arthur Lawrence: “This poem is chock-full of poetic imagery and delightful word play like ‘the usual girl, genies or, jinn or jann.’ The line spacing is purposeful and not stressed. The painting that I provided is somewhat nightmarish and surrealistic, qualities this poem elicits. The poem begs the question, what are we addicted to … guns, war, drugs, mindless violence, mindless adherence to doctrine? From the war in Gaza to the war in our schools, and on our streets, this is the nightmare our children and grandchildren live with every day. Just ask the young and they will tell you that you are too old to understand.”

