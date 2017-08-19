August 19, 2017

Julia Sherman (age 11)

TATTERED AND BROKEN

The dog lies there on my bed

Tattered and broken

A desk curls up snug in a corner

And never in a million years will it be clean

Tattered and broken

I will never forsake him

And never in a million years will it be clean

The only noticeable object is a picture when I was three, smiling

as wide as a river

I will never forsake him

A desk curls up snug in a corner

The only noticeable object is a picture when I was three, smiling

as wide as a river

The dog lies there on my bed

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Julia Sherman: “I like writing because it frees me to go anywhere, do anything, feel everything—to imagine a life without limitation.”

