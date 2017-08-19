August 19, 2017

TATTERED AND BROKEN
The dog lies there on my bed
Tattered and broken
A desk curls up snug in a corner
Tattered and broken
The only noticeable object is a picture when I was three, smiling
as wide as a river
—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Julia Sherman: “I like writing because it frees me to go anywhere, do anything, feel everything—to imagine a life without limitation.”