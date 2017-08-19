August 19, 2017

“Tattered and Broken” by Julia ShermanAugust 19, 2017

Julia Sherman (age 11)

TATTERED AND BROKEN

The dog lies there on my bed
Tattered and broken
A desk curls up snug in a corner
And never in a million years will it be clean

Tattered and broken
I will never forsake him
And never in a million years will it be clean
The only noticeable object is a picture when I was three, smiling
as wide as a river

I will never forsake him
A desk curls up snug in a corner
The only noticeable object is a picture when I was three, smiling
as wide as a river
The dog lies there on my bed

from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Julia Sherman: “I like writing because it frees me to go anywhere, do anything, feel everything—to imagine a life without limitation.”